When does Olympic basketball play start?

United States center Bam Adebayo (13) dunks during the first half of an exhibition basketball game against Canada, Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

Basketball is one sport at the Olympics that has long been dominated by the United States.

The American men have won gold medals at all but three Olympics (not counting the boycotted 1980 Games in Moscow), while the women have won every gold medal at an Olympics since 1996.

Both squads are favored to win gold again, although the men will likely face a stiff challenge in host France at somepoint.

So, when does the basketball action begin and when do the American men and women play?

The first game for the men’s team will be July 28 against Serbia. The women will open up play on July 29 against Japan.

