When will Olympic swimming competition take place?

The United States Olympic Swimming team poses on Day Nine of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 23, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

When it comes to swimming at the Olympics, it’s clear that the dominant nation has been the United States.

Entering the Paris Olympics, the U.S. has won 579 medals all-time, which is more than double the country with the next-best medal total, Australia (212).

Recommended Videos

In fact, the U.S. has won more gold medals (257) than any other nation has won total medals.

The Americans are a good bet to add to that total in Paris with another strong team, which begs an obvious question going in.

When will the swimming competition take place? It won’t be long following the opening ceremony, as the swimming portion of the Games will start the day after on the 27th and last until the following weekend.

Check the full schedule for swimming and results of all Olympic events by visiting the page below. It has a daily schedule of events and results, so you don’t need to go anywhere else for your Olympic news!

Click here to see who is competing, the upcoming Olympics schedule and results as they come in.