Is there still a chance Caitlin Clark will be at Olympics?

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark dribbles during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the New York Liberty, Saturday, July 6, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

We are 7 days from the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, which will be held on July 26. Come back for frequent updates on all things Olympics , whether they are regarding the Paris games or future Olympics.

Caitlin Clark and the Olympics has still been talked about due to an injury

It was a big controversy among sports fans around the nation when phenom Caitlin Clark was left off the U.S. women’s Olympic basketball team.

However, lately the door to Clark actually being in Paris has opened, albeit slightly.

Veteran player Diana Taurasi has been bothered recently by a lower left leg injury, and there was thought that if it was enough to keep the 42-year-old from playing in the Olympics, Clark would be named to the team in her place.

Clark was named the first alternate to the U.S. team, according to sportsbusinessjournal.com, meaning she would be named if Taurasi or another player on the roster couldn’t play in Paris due to injury.

Taurasi did return to action on Sunday after missing three games, playing 25 minutes for the Phoenix Mercury in a loss to the Connecticut Sun.

It appears that Taurasi will be OK to fulfill her roster spot for Paris. But if there is a regression with her injury or an unfortunate injury happens to another player, Clark could be at the Olympics after all.

Injury forces USWNT player off Olympic roster

The United States women’s soccer team will have to play in Paris without what was expected to be one of its top goal-scoring threats.

Catarina Macario, a 24-year-old forward who plays professionally in England for Chelsea, pulled out of the Olympics with a lingering knee injury after initially being named to the 18-team U.S. roster.

Macario, who has scored nine goals in 18 international appearances, was trying to appear in the Olympics after missing the World Cup last year. She initially suffered a torn ACL in June 2022.

The U.S. called up forward Lynn Williams to take Macario’s place on the roster.

The one Olympic event that will take place thousands of miles from Paris

One of the first events to start at the Paris Olympics will be surfing, but it will take place nowhere near the host city.

It’s not uncommon for events to take place a good distance away from the epicenter of the host city, but the surfing competition will be unique in that it will happen in Tahiti, which is about 9,700 miles from Paris.

It will be the farthest an event has been from the host city in Olympic history, according to the Associated Press.

Tahiti is in the French territory of Polynesia, and the event will be held there because of the quality of waves the area figures to have for the competition.

Surfing made its debut as an Olympic sport at the Tokyo Games. The competition at the Paris Olympics will take place from July 27 to Aug. 5.