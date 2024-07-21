Michael Vick and Andre Kendrick host youth camp in Roanoke Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. – If you have the chance to learn from a legend, you have to take it. Today, hundreds of kids had the opportunity to join the Michael Vick Experience Youth Camp. Nearly 100 kids, ages 8-13, honed their skills and drills at the Star City Soccer Facility, receiving invaluable guidance from one of football’s greats.

Giving back to the Southwest Virginia community that supported him during his time at Virginia Tech was a priority for Vick. He aimed to show the campers that hard work could help them achieve their dreams, inspiring young boys and girls like Cincere, who said, “I just wanted to because some girls don’t do it, and when I grow up I want to be a football player.”

Vick emphasized the importance of enjoying the process and learning as much as possible. “The message was just to have fun. Learn as much as you can. If it’s something your coach tells you to do and you don’t understand, just take the time to ask or pull them to the side. When it is all said and done, I want them to appreciate the coaches being here and giving them the opportunity to get better. It’s Saturday; anybody here could be doing anything but football, so for them to dedicate the time, it means a lot,” Vick said.

The camp was a testament to the power of dedication and the impact of giving back, leaving a lasting impression on the young athletes and their future aspirations.