Texans-Bears game delayed due to lightning and heavy rain with 3:31 left in the 3rd quarter

CANTON, Ohio – The NFL’s Hall of Fame exhibition opener between the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears was suspended with 3:31 left in the third quarter because of lightning and heavy rain.
The Bears led the Texans 21-17.
Chicago Bears quarterback Brett Rypien (11) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL exhibition Hall of Fame football game against the Houston Texans, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
