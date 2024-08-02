Texans-Bears game delayed due to lightning and heavy rain with 3:31 left in the 3rd quarter

Full Screen 1 / 2 Copyright 2024 The Associated Press Chicago Bears quarterback Brett Rypien (11) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL exhibition Hall of Fame football game against the Houston Texans, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

CANTON, Ohio – The NFL’s Hall of Fame exhibition opener between the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears was suspended with 3:31 left in the third quarter because of lightning and heavy rain. The Bears led the Texans 21-17.

