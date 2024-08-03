US swimmer Alex Walsh loses a bronze because of a DQ, less than an hour before her sister won a gold

United States' Alex Walsh walks off the pool after the women's 200-meter individual medley final at the Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

NANTERRE – Less than an hour after American swimmer Alex Walsh was disqualified and lost a bronze medal, her younger sister Gretchen won gold and helped the U.S. team set a world record.

Talk about the highest of highs and lowest of lows on the Olympic stage for the tight-knit family from Nashville, Tennessee.

Alex Walsh finished third in the women's 200-meter individual medley, in position for bronze before a review canceled out her result.

She was disqualified for not completing the backstroke leg of her race on her back and turning too soon, according to World Aquatics. Alex walked through the mixed zone after her event at La Defense Arena on the second-to-last night of swimming without speaking to reporters.

Not long after, Gretchen was part of U.S. 4x100 mixed relay team. They won gold and broke the world record in an event that debuted at the Tokyo Games three years ago.

She clasped hands with Torri Huske on her left and Nic Fink on her right and joined backstroke star Ryan Murphy on the same medal stand that Alex had missed out on earlier.

They finished in 3 minutes, 37.43 seconds, .12 ahead of China. That finish also went under review before becoming official. When it did, Murphy threw both arms into the air to celebrate.

The Walshes have accomplished so much together. Just this past spring, they led the University of Virginia to its fourth straight NCAA swimming and diving championship.

