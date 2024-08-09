89º
2024 1st and 10 Camp Tour: Blacksburg Bruins

‘I think the potential is endless’

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

Blacksburg, Va. – Our 1st and 10 Camp Tour heads up I-81, where the Blacksburg Bruins are ready to turn a corner.

In his second year as head coach, Zack Leonard doubled the Bruins wins and was able to have quite a bit of offensive output. Now, the Bruins are another year older, and Leonard says the sky is the limit.

“Year one, we kind of felt like we were changing a lot of the culture, teaching people how to compete, how to treat each other even. Year two, we saw, in my opinion, a less talented team be able to execute better and be able to play as a team a little bit better to give us some success,” Leonard said. This year, I think the potential is endless. I think we have a lot of good football players, we’ll be relying on some young ones, but guys who can really step up and make some big plays so we’re excited.”

“I feel like our defense is going to be pretty good this year, not going to lie, because the new formations and everything, the new play calls and everything,” senior Jared Bradley said. “It feels solid. I feel like it’s our D-line and middle linebackers because the middle linebackers are calling out the plays and the D-line, they’re just there to help and cause havoc.”

