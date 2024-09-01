Liberty opens season with win over Campbell

LYNCHBURG, Va. – In a night marked by weather delays, the Liberty Flames managed to shine through and start their season with a victory at home against Campbell.

After the delays, the action picked up late in the second quarter with the game tied at 10-10. Quarterback Kaidon Salter connected with Treon Sibley, who powered through two defenders and took it to the house, putting Liberty ahead 17-10.

The Flames continued to dominate in the third quarter with a methodical 11-play, 58-yard drive, capped off by a touchdown from Bentley Hanshaw, extending their lead to 24-10 and giving them some breathing room.

Liberty sealed their season opener with a convincing 41-24 win. Quinton Cooley led the ground game, rushing for 110 yards and a touchdown, while Kaidon Salter showcased his arm with nearly 250 passing yards and two touchdowns. The Flames are off to a strong start despite the challenges posed by the weather.