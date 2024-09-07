Díaz brothers pitch in same game for 1st time as Mets top Reds in front of family at Citi Field

New York Mets pitcher Edwin Diaz reacts during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

NEW YORK – Edwin Díaz was overpowering for the New York Mets in the top of the ninth.

That meant little brother Alexis needed to throw a scoreless inning in the bottom half to keep the Cincinnati Reds in the game — and he delivered.

So no matter the final outcome at Citi Field, the night was a huge win for the whole family.

“A moment that we can cherish," said Alexis Díaz, with Reds teammate Nick Martinez translating from Spanish to English.

For the first time in their careers as All-Star closers, the Díaz brothers pitched in the same game Friday as the Mets beat the Reds 6-4 on Mark Vientos' two-run homer off Justin Wilson in the 10th inning.

“We both did good,” Edwin Díaz said, grinning. “So he can’t say anything to me, I can’t say anything to him.”

Afterward, the siblings took photos on the field with about 20 proud family members — including their parents.

“It was a very special day,” Alexis Díaz said. “It was an emotional moment."

“It’s got to be a very special moment for my dad," he added. “I’m sure he’s very proud to see both his sons pitching at an elite level in a part of the game that’s obviously very intense.”

Edwin Díaz entered with the score tied at 4 and struck out all three batters he faced, fanning Elly De La Cruz and Spencer Steer with 100 mph fastballs.

Alexis Díaz also whiffed his first hitter, but then plunked Francisco Alvarez with a pitch to put a runner on first base. The younger Díaz held firm, retiring Francisco Lindor on a popup and — after pinch-runner Tyrone Taylor stole second — getting Brandon Nimmo on an inning-ending grounder.

“Although it was a special moment,” Alexis Díaz said, "the added pressure was no problem.”

On a previous occasion when the Reds played the Mets, the Díaz brothers brought the lineup cards to home plate before the first pitch and posed for keepsake photos. But they had never appeared on the mound in the same game until Friday.

“We want to win but at the same time, I want him to do good,” Edwin Díaz said. “He does good and then we got the W, so I’m happy.”

Edwin Díaz, 30, is in his eighth major league season and has 221 career saves. But he missed last year recovering from a knee injury sustained while celebrating a World Baseball Classic victory for a Puerto Rico team that also included his brother.

Alexis Díaz, 27, has 72 saves in three big league seasons.

“I think we will save the lineup card for each team. This is really special,” said Edwin Díaz. “We come from a little hometown, shared the field today for the first time, both playing in the same game. I pitched, he pitched. That’s really, really fun and I’m really happy. I enjoyed it.”

Because they are three years apart, Alexis Díaz said he hadn't opposed his brother at any level since they were kids playing outside. And the only time they were teammates was in the WBC.

“This means a lot. A lot of people helped my family when we were growing up,” Edwin Díaz said.

