Drew Allar throws for 2 TDs and runs for another as No. 8 Penn State holds off Bowling Green 34-27

Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton (10) runs away from Bowling Green linebacker Avi McGary (15) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Drew Allar threw for two touchdowns and ran for another TD, and Penn State’s defense clamped down after a rough first half to push the No. 8 Nittany Lions past Bowling Green 34-27 on Saturday.

Nick Singleton scored twice, Omari Evans caught a touchdown pass and Sander Sahaydak kicked two field goals for the Nittany Lions (2-0) who trailed at halftime after their worst defensive start in years.

The Nittany Lions allowed 24 or more points just twice in the regular season last year, but couldn’t stop the Falcons early on Saturday. Led by quarterback Connor Bazelak, Bowling Green scored on four of its six first-half possessions to take a 24-20 lead, causing home fans to boo the Nittany Lions off the field.

Penn State’s defense looked like a different unit in the second half.

It forced three straight punts before intercepting Bazelak to end the Falcons’ next two drives in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Penn State took the lead for good when Allar found Singleton over the middle for a 14-yard touchdown midway through the third.

Singleton scored again on a 41-yard sprint with 4:09 remaining to give the Nittany Lions some breathing room.

The Falcons, picked to finish third in the Mid-American Conference, went right at the Nittany Lions. Bazelak hit Harold Fannin for a 6-yard touchdown in the first time in 29 games Penn State allowed a touchdown on an opponent's opening possession.

It marked the start of a back-and-forth half in which the teams traded scores, with Bazelak — who completed 25 of 35 passes for 254 yards — looking every bit Allar's equal. Allar was 13 for 20 for 204 yards for the game.

The Nittany Lions found their footing in the second half, keeping Bazelak and the Falcons out of the end zone.

THE TAKEAWAY

Bowling Green: What a start for the Falcons, who had the Nittany Lions on their heels for much of the first half. Bazelak was on target all afternoon and got some nice plays from his receiving corps. The Falcons get a week off, but should feel good about their efforts heading into another tough game when they visit Texas A&M at Kyle Field on Sept. 21.

Penn State: This was nearly a disaster. Tom Allen’s defense was out of sorts for the entire first half and didn’t force its first punt until early in the third quarter. Thankfully for the Nittany Lions, the Bowling Green defense was just as susceptible to big plays and Penn State made the right adjustments to prevent the early mistakes from snowballing.

UP NEXT

Bowling Green: Travels to Texas A&M on Sept. 21.

Penn State: Off next week then hosts Kent State on Sept. 21.

