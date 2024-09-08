Tyreek Hill is briefly detained for a traffic violation ahead of Dolphins' season opener

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill watches from the sideline during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was briefly detained for a traffic violation while entering Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, hours before his team was set to open the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hill was seen on video posted to the social media site X laying face down on the ground as officers placed his hands behind his back and appeared to put handcuffs on him.

Recommended Videos

Hill has since been released and is preparing to play against the Jaguars, said his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

In a statement, the Dolphins said Hill safely arrived at the stadium.

"This morning, WR Tyreek Hill was pulled over for a traffic incident about one block from the stadium and briefly detained by police," the team said in a statement. “He has since been released. Several teammates saw the incident and stopped to offer support. Tyreek and all other players involved have safely arrived to the stadium and will be available for today’s game.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl