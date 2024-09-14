Tree-hugging Patton Kizzire takes lead at Silverado in FedEx Cup Fall opener

Patton Kizzire hits from the eighth tee during the first round of the Procore Championship PGA golf tournament at the Silverado Resort North Course in Napa, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Patton Kizzire hugged a tree on the way to the first tee Friday as part of a mental exercise, then patiently worked his way around Silverado to take the lead into the weekend in the FedEx Cup Fall series opener.

Working with a new mental coach who has him embracing a more relaxed and even approach, Kizzire shot a 7-under 65 for a one-stroke advantage over David Lipsky in the Procore Championship.

Kizzire joked about some of the things his new mental coach has him doing, like walking around barefoot and hugging trees.

“It’s been really cool to just get organized and try to be more playful out there and be unflappable,” Kizzire said.

Kizzire had seven birdies, six on the back nine, as he seeks his first victory on the PGA Tour since 2018.

“I didn’t have my best stuff today, especially off the tee or into the green, but I putted well again,” Kizzire said. “My patience in the mental game and my putting have really kept me in it and allowed me to play really well.”

Kizzire had a 13-under 131 total on the picturesque course in the heart of Napa Valley wine country.

Lipsky, the first-round leader, had a 67 that included eight birdies, an eagle, three bogeys and a double bogey.

Patrick Fishburn was 11 under after a 65. He had six birdies and an eagle to overcome a bogey on his 17th hole.

Matt Kuchar and J.J. Spaun were 10 under. The 46-year-old Kuchar, who caused a bit of controversy at the Wyndham Championship in August when he walked off the course because of darkness then returned the next day to finish his final round, had nine birdies and a bogey to tie for the best round of the day with a 64. Spaun shot 65.

Defending champion Sahith Theegala was four shots back after a 66.

Kizzire got off to a slow start and was sputtering off the tee and with his approach shots before heating up with six birdies on the back nine. He capped his afternoon with two long putts, one from 28 feet and the other from 13.

“I could have gotten frustrated or talked about a bad shot or worried about, ‘Well why am I not hitting it like I want to?’” Kizzire said. “I just chose not to do that. I still didn’t play my best on the back nine but I capitalized whenever I had an opportunity and made a few good putts.”

Lipsky was in good shape after holing out for an eagle on No. 16. He hit a gap wedge with his second shot that hit past the flag, bounced then spun back in the hole.

After three consecutive birdies on the back nine put him atop the leaderboard at 14 under, Lipsky picked up a penalty stroke when his tee shot on No. 8 sailed out-of-bounds.

“A little bit of everything but overall I’m really happy,” Lipsky said. “My game plan was to still stay aggressive and not back off at all. That’s sort of what I did.”

Two-time tournament champion Max Homa failed to make the cut. Presidents Cup International team captain Mike Weir, 2020 tournament champ Stewart Cink and Wyndham Clark also dropped out.

