Piastri wins F1's Azerbaijan Grand Prix after late crash knocked out Perez and Sainz

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia in action during a Formula One Grand Prix in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

BAKU – Oscar Piastri overtook Charles Leclerc to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday as Formula 1 title challenger Lando Norris staged a stunning comeback to finish ahead of standings leader Max Verstappen.

McLaren's Piastri started second behind Leclerc but took the lead with a daring swoop past the Ferrari driver into the first corner on lap 20 of 51.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez tried to attack Leclerc for second late on but ended up colliding with the second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz Jr., who was close behind. George Russell ended up third for Mercedes as the race finished under “virtual safety car” restrictions.

“That was probably the most stressful afternoon of my life,” Piastri, who took his second career win, told his team over the radio just after the race.

Leclerc has started on pole for the last four races in a row in Azerbaijan but hasn't won any of them.

Norris finished fourth after overtaking Verstappen late in the race. Norris started 15th but limited the damage to his championship chances with quick early overtakes and smart strategy, before Perez and Sainz's crash lifted him further up.

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing