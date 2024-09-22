Justin Fields shines as the Steelers move to 3-0 with a 20-10 win over the Chargers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields looks for an open receiver during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

PITTSBURGH – Justin Fields threw for a touchdown and ran for another and the Pittsburgh Steelers topped the Los Angeles Chargers 20-10 on Sunday.

Pittsburgh improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2020 behind another efficient performance from Fields, who completed 25 of 32 passes for 245 yards, including a 55-yard touchdown pass to Calvin Austin III midway through the fourth quarter that broke it open.

Fields also added a 5-yard touchdown run and is quietly making a compelling case that he should be the starter even after Russell Wilson's injured calf heals. Fields has played largely mistake-free through three games, though he did throw his first interception of the season on a tipped pass in the third quarter.

Najee Harris ran for 70 yards, Chris Boswell kicked a pair of field goals and Pittsburgh's defense racked up five sacks while handing the Chargers (2-1) their first loss.

Justin Herbert started on an achy right ankle and completed 12 of 18 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown before aggravating the injury midway through the third quarter. He was replaced by Taylor Heinicke, who did little in the face of a relentless pass rush as Pittsburgh pulled away.

Two teams built on defense and running the ball spent the better part of three quarters exchanging punches before the Steelers found some breathing room in the fourth.

Boswell's second field goal — at the end of a drive that included three Los Angeles defensive penalties — put the Steelers in front 13-10. Heinicke managed to produce one first down on Los Angeles' next possession before punting.

Fields, looking to revive his career after three turbulent years in Chicago, found the 5-foot-9 Austin over the middle and the former Memphis walk-on did the rest, racing to the end zone to provide Pittsburgh's defense some wiggle room that was hardly required.

The Steelers sacked Heinicke twice on Los Angeles' final possession then drained the final 4:59 off the clock behind Harris. Pittsburgh opted to run the clock out rather than score from the Los Angeles 1 in the final seconds as Acrisure Stadium erupted after the kind of victory that followed the blueprint of how longtime Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin expects to win games in 2024.

The Steelers outgained Los Angeles 346-168 and held the ball for more than 33 minutes, with the Chargers appearing to wilt in the final minutes while their franchise quarterback watched from the bench.

Injuries

Chargers: Edge rusher Joey Bosa aggravated the hip issue that's been nagging him on Pittsburgh's first drive and did not return.

Steelers: Lost OLB Alex Highsmith to a groin injury late in the first half. ... CB Cory Trice left in the first quarter with a hamstring injury. ... WR Van Jefferson sustained an eye injury in the second quarter.

Up next

Chargers: Welcome Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs to SoFi Stadium next Sunday.

Steelers: Will make their third trip to Indianapolis in as many years when they visit the Colts next Sunday.

