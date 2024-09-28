Haaland finally kept scoreless in Premier League as Man City held to a 1-1 draw at Newcastle

Newcastle United's Dan Burn, left, and Manchester City's Erling Haaland battle for the ball during the Premier League match between Newcastle and Manchester City, at St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Saturday Sept. 28, 2024. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

Erling Haaland was kept scoreless in a Premier League game for the first time this season as Manchester City was held 1-1 by Newcastle on Saturday to drop points for the second straight weekend.

It was City’s first league match since influential midfielder Rodri was ruled out for the season with an ACL injury and the champions were far from at their fluid best, with Haaland barely getting a chance at St. James’ Park to add to his 10 goals from his first five games this campaign.

Instead, Josko Gvardiol scored the goal that put City ahead in the 35th minute, the left back collecting Jack Grealish’s inside pass before cutting inside onto his weaker right foot and shooting low into the corner.

Anthony Gordon converted a penalty for Newcastle’s equalizer in the 58th after the England winger — playing as the central striker in the absence of the injured Alexander Isak — was tripped by City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes after running through on goal.

After winning the first four games in its latest title defense, City drew 2-2 against Arsenal last Sunday.

Arsenal and Liverpool, City's two big title rivals, will play Leicester and Wolverhampton, respectively, among six other matches taking place on Saturday.

