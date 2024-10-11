49ers rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall will return to practice for the 1st time since he was shot

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vsquez)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – San Francisco 49ers rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall is set to return to practice next week for the first time since he was shot in the chest in a robbery attempt nine days before the season opener.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that the Niners will open the practice window for Pearsall on Monday, when the team begins preparations for a Super Bowl rematch against Kansas City.

Pearsall can practice for three weeks before the 49ers would have to activate him from the non-football injury list. Shanahan had no timeline for when Pearsall will be ready to play in games.

“I would think it’d be a longer ramp-up period, but health-wise and everything, he is totally good to go," Shanahan said. “But I really won’t decide that stuff until we start watching him practice. We’re not going to rush it or anything. If he’s ready, he’s ready. And if he’s not, we’ve got a few weeks.”

Pearsall was shot in the chest during a robbery attempt in San Francisco on Aug. 31, and was hospitalized overnight. He avoided damage to any organs and nerves and was back working out at the team facility the following week.

Pearsall, who was drafted in the first round in April, missed the majority of training camp practices with injuries to his hamstring and shoulder but was set to be ready for the opener before the shooting.

McCaffrey and Mason

The 49ers got encouraging news about the status of running back Jordan Mason, who left Thursday night's 36-24 win at Seattle with a shoulder injury.

Tests determined that Mason sprained the AC joint in his left shoulder and is day to day.

“We take it as good news," Shanahan said. "It doesn’t guarantee (next) week or anything. He does have an AC sprain, but it was positive that it wasn’t worse than that. So, he’ll be day-to-day this week. Hopefully he’ll be good for the game, but no guarantees.”

Mason has been filling in for injured All-Pro Christian McCaffrey, who hasn't played this season because of Achilles tendinitis. Shanahan said McCaffrey's condition is improving but he won't be back at practice next week.

Mason's 610 yards rushing are the most ever for a 49ers player in the first six games of a season.

Other injuries

San Francisco could be searching for another kicker after fill-in Matthew Wright injured his shoulder on kick coverage.

Wright was signed after Jake Moody went down with a high right ankle sprain sustained when making a tackle on a kick return last week. Wright made all three field goals and all three extra points on Thursday night.

Wright had a dislocated shoulder that was able to popped back in, but he will need an MRI to determine the severity. Shanahan said the team may need to find a replacement for next week.

Rookie safety Malik Mustapha had a low ankle sprain in the game and was day to day.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward (knee), defensive lineman Jordan Elliott (knee) and linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (calf) all have a chance to be back next week after missing the game at Seattle.

