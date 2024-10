DALEVILLE, Va. – In Blue Ridge District volleyball Tuesday night, Lord Botetourt beat Northside 3-0.

Becca Huddleston finished the game with 8 kills, 8 aces and 3 blocks. Skylar Morris had 19 assists and Erika Gergely finished with 6 kills as Lord Botetourt improved to a 17-1 (8-0 in district) record.

Other local results from Tuesday night included:

-Rockbridge Co. def. Spotswood 3-1

-Patrick Henry def. Salem3-1

-Hidden Valley def. Blacksburg 3-0

-Christiansburg def. Pulaski Co. 3-0