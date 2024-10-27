Penn State QB Drew Allar leaves game after getting hurt late in 1st half

Penn State's Drew Allar (15) throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the WisconsinSaturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MADISON, Wis. – Penn State quarterback Drew Allar didn’t start the second half of the third-ranked Nittany Lions’ game with Wisconsin on Saturday after getting hurt late in the second quarter.

Allar had gone into the locker room before the rest of his teammates in the final minute of the first half. He had gone down awkwardly while getting sacked on Penn State’s final series of the second quarter.

He returned for the second half wearing a brace on his left knee, but he remained on the sideline while backup Beau Pribula led Penn State’s offense for the opening drive of the third quarter.

Allar had gone 14 of 18 for 148 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in the first half, which ended with Penn State trailing 10-7.

