QB Jayden Daniels is active and expected to play for the Commanders against the Bears

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

LANDOVER, Md. – Jayden Daniels is active and expected to play for the Washington Commanders against Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears on Sunday after being listed as questionable because of a rib injury.

He practiced in a limited capacity Friday after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday, and coach Dan Quinn called Daniels a game-time decision. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner and AP Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite was injured early in a 40-7 rout of Carolina last weekend.

Daniels playing makes this the sixth time in NFL history rookie quarterbacks taken first and second in the draft face off as rookies. Bears-Commanders was flexed to national television because of the showdown between and Daniels and Williams, who returns home after growing up in the District of Columbia and nearby suburban Maryland.

