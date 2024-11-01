Skip to main content
Game of the Week | Floyd County at Glenvar

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

Chloe Lightner, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Three Rivers District, High School Football, 1st and 10, Sports

This week’s Game of the Week takes us to Glenvar High School, where they will take on Floyd County.

Friday night football kicks off across our region in just a few short hours.

In the last 10 years of this matchup, Floyd County has only won once- two years ago in a triple overtime, when the now seniors had a moment they will never forget.

