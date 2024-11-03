Bass' 61-yard field goal gives Allen and Bills a thrilling 30-27 win over Tagovailoa and Dolphins

Buffalo Bills place kicker Tyler Bass (2) watches after kicking the game winning field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gene Puskar)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – Tyler Bass kicked a career-best 61-yard field goal with 5 seconds left, Josh Allen threw three second-half touchdown passes in a back-and-forth duel with Miami's Tua Tagovailoa, and the Buffalo Bills continued their domination of the Dolphins with a 30-27 victory on Sunday.

The teams traded leads four times in a thrilling second half that included seven consecutive scoring drives — four by AFC East-leading Buffalo (7-2) and three by division rival Miami (2-6).

Buffalo's final drive stalled at the Miami 43 following a spike and two incompletions, and coach Sean McDermott put his faith in the inconsistent Bass, who missed an extra point earlier in the game. Bass not only split the uprights, but had enough length to reach the first row of fans in the end zone. It was the longest field goal in franchise history.

The Bills are 7-2 for the first time since 2020 and moved four games ahead of the New York Jets in the AFC East, which they have won the past four seasons. Buffalo swept its season series against Miami and has beaten Miami six straight times and 13 of 14, including playoffs. The Dolphins have also lost nine straight trips to Buffalo, a skid that dates to Dec. 24, 2016.

The Dolphins took a big hit to their playoff chances. They've lost three straight and two since Tagovailoa returned from a concussion that sidelined him for four games.

This defeat wasn't for lack of effort by Tagovailoa, who was 25 of 28 for 231 yards and two touchdowns. Allen finished 25 of 39 for 235 yards and one interception alongside his three TDs.

