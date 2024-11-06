Fan's death overshadows Bayern's win in Champions League as fans refrain from singing

Police officers and paramedics carry a stretcher down the stands during a medical emergency during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayern Munich and SL Benfica, in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

MUNICH – Bayern Munich is mourning the death of a fan who attended the team’s 1-0 win over Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Bavarian club said early Thursday morning that it received the news that the fan had died while being transported to the hospital.

Bayern fans did not sing or chant during the game out of respect for the person. The atmosphere in Bayern’s stadium was noticeably muted some minutes after kickoff when it became apparent there was a medical emergency requiring the attention of paramedics and police officers,

The Bayern supporters’ group Club Nr. 12 said its members would “not be supporting as usual today because of an emergency medical intervention. Life comes before sport. We wish the family and friends lots of strength.”

The Bayern supporters did not resume chanting after the person was carried out of the block on a stretcher after about half an hour.

Jamal Musiala’s 67th-minute header – set up by Harry Kane – was enough for Bayern to end its two-game losing run and claim its second win of the league phase.

The Bayern fans cheered and celebrated the goal, but the atmosphere remained muted for the rest of the match.

“We didn't know of it during the game, just after it,” Bayern midfielder Konrad Laimer said of the medical emergency. “We wish the family strength and best wishes, we're thinking of all involved, and we're hoping for the best for the individual fan."

Bayern's announcement came later.

