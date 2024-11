ROANOKE, Va. – North Cross has been on a tear as its quest to complete the “Three-Peat” is in tact.

Helping the Raiders tear it up, senior quarterback Brock Miles. In Saturday’s state semifinal, he went 12-of-13 for 217 yards and 4 touchdowns as North Cross beat Fredericksburg Christian 48-0 to advance to the Championship game for the third consecutive season—under first year coach Dwayne Priest.

For his efforts Saturday Brock Miles is your Week 11 WSLS 1st and 10 Player of the Week.