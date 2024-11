The high school football postseason has arrived and for our 1st and 10 Game of the Week we journey to Daleville to see the Lord Botetourt Cavaliers take on the Northside Vikings on their home turf.

These two Blue Ridge District foes will play against each other tonight, in one of several team rematches in the first round of playoffs. This game is their second time meeting, ever, in the postseason. Stay tuned for more.

