UConn's Geno Auriemma ties NCAA Division I record with 1,216th win as No. 2 Huskies top No. 14 UNC

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – UConn coach Geno Auriemma tied the NCAA Division I record for men's or women's basketball with his 1,216th career victory Friday night as his No. 2 Huskies beat No. 14 North Carolina 69-58.

The 70-year-old Auriemma, in his 40th season at UConn, matched Stanford's Tara VanDerveer, who retired after after last season.

Auriemma can break the record Wednesday, when UConn hosts Fairleigh Dickinson. His record with the Huskies is 1,216-162, good for an 88.2% win percentage to go with 11 NCAA championships — most recently in 2016.

Mike Krzyzewski, who retired in 2022, holds the men's record with 1,202 victories at Army and Duke. Auriemma, VanDerveer and Krzyzewski are the only Division I coaches to reach the 1,200-win plateau.

