Lando Norris hands Oscar Piastri the win in Qatar F1 sprint, defying McLaren orders

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia crosses the finish line followed by his teammate McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain during sprint race at the Formula One Qatar Grand Prix, at the Lusail International Circuit in Lusail, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Pool/ Altaf Qadri)

LUSAIL – Lando Norris ignored team orders as he handed his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri the win in the sprint race at the Qatar Grand Prix on Saturday.

With McLaren eyeing its first Formula 1 constructors' title in 26 years and George Russell close behind for Mercedes, Norris was told by the team over the radio to “finish in this order,” ahead of Piastri.

He chose to gift his teammate the win anyway, paying Piastri back for doing the same in the sprint race in Brazil when Norris was still fighting Max Verstappen for the drivers’ title. Norris peeled off to the right on the exit of the final corner and then swooped back across in front of Russell, who finished third.

“I made my mind up in Brazil when it happened,” Norris said. “I needed to do something to give it back.”

Norris started on pole position and kept the lead at the start as Piastri squeezed past Russell for second. As Russell repeatedly attacked Piastri for second, Norris dropped back instead of building a lead. That put Piastri within one second of Norris, allowing the Australian to use the DRS overtaking aid for extra speed.

“I did as much as I could to help Oscar. I knew George was going to be quick,” Norris said.

Russell voiced frustration with the McLaren teamwork and what he saw as late moves from Piastri to defend the position.

McLaren increased its lead over Ferrari in the constructors’ championship to 30 points as Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. was fourth and Charles Leclerc fifth.

Teams can earn a maximum 88 more points from Sunday’s Grand Prix race in Qatar and next week’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Red Bull dropped to 67 points behind McLaren in the standings as Verstappen — crowned the drivers' champion for the fourth time last week in Las Vegas — finished eighth and his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez was last after a pit stop to change his car's nose.

Qualifying takes place later Saturday for Sunday's Grand Prix race.

