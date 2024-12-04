Liverpool's lead cut in the Premier League and Man City finally ends winless run

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Liverpool, at St. James Park in Newcastle, England, Wednesday, Dec 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Ian Hodgson)

MANCHESTER – Liverpool's lead at the top of the Premier League was cut to seven points after a thrilling 3-3 draw with Newcastle on Wednesday.

Chelsea moved up to second by thrashing last-place Southampton 5-1, while Manchester City ended its seven-game winless run with a 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool's result will give hope to its title rivals after Fabian Schar's 90th-minute equalizer at St James' Park.

Arne Slot's team had twice come back from a goal down to take the lead in the 83rd through Mohamed Salah's second goal of the match. But it was denied an eighth-straight win when Newcastle produced a fightback of its own.

