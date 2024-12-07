Skip to main content
Man City drops more points after draw with Crystal Palace

James Robson

Associated Press

Manchester City's Premier League title defense took another blow after a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Four-time defending champion City ended a seven-game winless run on Wednesday by beating Nottingham Forest, but dropped more points with the draw at Selhurst Park.

It could have been worse for City after Palace led twice.

Pep Guardiola's team is fourth in the standings and eight points behind leader Liverpool, which has a game in hand after its derby with Everton was postponed due to a storm.

Aston Villa was fifth after winning against last-placed Southampton 1-0, and Brentford beat Newcastle 4-2.

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

