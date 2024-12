ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia Tech’s bowl game fate was revealed on Sunday. It was announced the Hokies (6-6, 4-4 ACC) will face off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-5, 5-4 B1G) on Friday January 3rd at 7:30 p.m.

This will mark Virginia Tech’s 36th bowl appearance and second straight.

The Duke’s Mayo Bowl has a famed prize for the coach of the winning team - a bath of mayonnaise at the podium.