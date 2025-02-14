Skip to main content
Tolliver named new football coach at Hidden Valley

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Hidden Valley Titans Football (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – Hidden Valley has found its next head football coach calling on a familiar name and face to southwest Virginia.

Anthony “Bud” Tolliver is set to take over the Titans program. The Salem native and former Spartan had a standout career under head coach Stephen Magenbauer. That led to a brief collegiate career at the University of Charleston before he transferred to Radford University to finish his undergraduate and graduate degrees--all while serving in the Virginia Army National Guard.

Tolliver returned to the Roanoke Valley after college with his coaching career starting in 2015. Most recently, Tolliver served as the head football coach at Savannah High School in Savannah, Georgia.

Tolliver takes over after athletic director Scott Weaver stepped down from his coaching duties in December of 2024.

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

