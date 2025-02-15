Lemley's perfect game highlights Hokies softball wins Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – At the Purple & Gold Challenge hosted by LSU, No. 17 Virginia Tech went 2-0 in their two games on Friday.

The wins came against UT-Arlington, 8-0, and over No. 21 Northwestern, 3-0. The highlight of the day came in the latter victory as ace pitcher Emma Lemley pitched a perfect game that included 16 strikeouts against 21 batters faced. Lemley is now the first Hokie in program history to throw back-to-back perfect games. She’s also the second Hokie to ever have a perfect game against a ranked opponent.

Virginia Tech, now 7-0 this season, has yet to allow an opponent to score any runs.

The Hokies will play two games Saturday, UT-Arlington and No. 7 LSU. Sunday, Virginia Tech will close the Purple & Gold Challenge with a single game against the Tigers.