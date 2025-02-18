Tobe Awaka has a double-double as No. 19 Arizona snaps 2-game skid with a 74-67 win at Baylor

Arizona forward Trey Townsend (4) works the floor against Baylor guard Jayden Nunn (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

WACO, Texas – Tobe Awaka had 14 points and 12 rebounds as No. 19 Arizona moved into second place alone in the Big 12 Conference with a 74-67 win at Baylor on Monday night.

Caleb Love and Henri Veesaar each had 13 points for the Wildcats (18-8, 12-3), whose back-to-back losses last week to Kansas State and No. 5 Houston dropped them six spots in the latest AP Top 25 poll earlier Monday.

VJ Edgecombe scored 24 points for the Bears (16-10, 8-7). Norchad Omier had his 82nd career double-double — and 14th this season — with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Jayden Nunn added 10 points.

Arizona never trailed after a big run to take a 41-33 halftime lead.

Baylor was within three points twice in the final minute, but Arizona made seven consecutive free throws in the final 49 seconds — and went 9 of 12 in the final 1:21.

Takeaways

Arizona, in its inaugural Big 12 season, completed a regular-season sweep of Baylor. The Wildcats are just behind league-leading Houston (21-4, 13-1), and a half-game ahead of No. 9 Texas Tech (20-5, 11-3).

Baylor has alternated wins and losses over its last eight games, though this was the first defeat at home during that stretch. The Bears are 12-2 at home.

Key moment

Carter Bryant traveled for turnovers on consecutive Arizona possessions before a 3-pointer and then a defensive rebound that led to a fast-break layup for teammate Anthony Dell'Orso, who had 11 points. That was part of a 12-3 run late in the first half for a 41-31 lead.

Key stat

The Wildcats are 6-3 in true road games this season, and 28-14 under fourth-year coach Tommy Lloyd.

Up next

Arizona is home against BYU on Saturday, when Baylor plays at Colorado for the first time since January 2010.

