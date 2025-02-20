Skip to main content
Feazell promoted as Staunton River head football coach

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Tags: 1st and 10, High School, High School Football, Staunton River Golden Eagles, Clay Feazell, Moneta
New Staunton River head football coach Clay Feazell (Staunton River High School) (Photo provided by Staunton River High School)

ROANOKE, Va. – We had a number of head coaching vacancies in the off-season for high school football programs. But those positions are slowly but surely being filled--the most recent at the home of the Golden Eagles.

Staunton River announced the promotion of Clay Feazell to lead the football program. He met with the football team on Tuesday. Feazell is no stranger to Moneta. The 2015 Staunton River graduate was a letterman in three sports--football, basketball and outdoor track.

Feazell has spent the last eight years on staff, the last two having served as defensive coordinator. He takes over after Shaun Leonard stepped down after the 2024 season.

