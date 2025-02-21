Rail Yard Dawgs win sixth straight

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke means business as of late on the ice.

The Rail Yard Dawgs controlled the game once again against the Knoxville Ice Bears on Thursday evening, tallying a 4-1 win at Berglund Center. Tommy Munichiello recorded a hat trick, Austyn Roudebush stopped 33-of-34 shots faced in the net, and Justin Cmunt scored once for Roanoke as the Dawgs extended their winning streak to six straight victories.

Roanoke was able to control the game from the opening puck drop, registering 11 of the game’s first 12 shots on net and outshooting the Ice Bears 18-8 overall in the first period.

Roanoke’s win over the Ice Bears gave the Dawgs their seventh consecutive head-to-head win over Knoxville, and Roanoke is now 16-1-2 in the rivalry since the start of the 2023-2024 season.

The Rail Yard Dawgs hit the road for back-to-back games at Macon on Friday and Saturday.