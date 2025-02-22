Lord Botetourt boys advance to Region 3D Quarterfinals

DALEVILLE, Va. – High school regional action opened on Friday with many teams having to play a “play-in” game to extend their respective seasons.

In Region 3D, Lord Botetourt defeated Bassett 72-59. The Cavaliers led by 9 at halftime but the Bengals worked hard for much of the second half to erase the deficit. Led by Isaiah Perkins and David Cook, Bassett cut the deficit down to as little as 8 in the third quarter. But that’s as close a the Bengals would get.

Lord Botetourt played relentless defense and it helped the offense flourish. Landon Hayes, Brady Kish and Connor Dowdy all played a pivotal role in the fourth quarter, leading to the 13 point victory.

With the win, Lord Botetourt advances to the Region 3D Quarterfinals where it will play at No. 2 seed Carroll County on Tuesday.

Other Region playoff first round match-ups from Friday night:

-GIRLS: Hidden Valley def. William Byrd (Region 3D)

-BOYS: Tunstall def. Pulaski Co. 74-63 (Region 3D)

-BOYS: Alleghany def. Rustburg 73-65 (Region 3C)

-BOYS: Heritage def. Turner Ashby 74-51 (Region 3C)

-BOYS: LCA def. Rocktown 78-47 (Region 3C)