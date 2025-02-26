North Cross sends four to next level on signing day

ROANOKE, Va. – Watching talented athletes take the next step in their careers never gets old, and North Cross had four seniors make it official.

Outstanding runner Kerrigan Chaney will compete in cross country and track at UVA. this Spring, Kerrigan will graduate, no doubt, as one of the most decorated and accomplished individual athletes ever in the history of North Cross School! She is a 4X team MVP for Cross Country , where she just recently finished 6th at the Footlocker Nationals in San Diego, CA, earning All-American, and was also named the 2024 All-Timesland Female XC Runner of the Year. In Cross Country, Chaney is a 2X Individual Conference Champion (2024, 2022) and 2024 Conference Team Champion, as well as a 3X Individual State Champion (2024, 2023, 2022) and a 2024 State Team Champion! In Indoor Track , Chaney is currently a 2X team MVP (2024, 2023), a 2X 1600M State Champion (2025, 2024), the 1000M State Champion (2025), the 2025 State Female Runner of the Year, 2025 Conference Team Champion, 2025 Conference Female Runner of the Year, and the 2025 Conference Champion in the 3200M, 1600M, & 500M. In Outdoor Track , Chaney is a 2X team MVP (2024, 2022), a 1600M State Champion (2022), a 3X 1600M Conference Champion (2024, 2023, 2022), a 3X 800M Conference Champion (2024, 2023, 2022) and was a 3200M Conference Champion (2022) and a 4x400 Relay Conference Champion (2023), as well. In summary, and with the Spring Outdoor Track season still looming, Kerrigan will have won, at minimum, a total of 8 team MVPs, 7 State Individual titles, 1 State team title, numerous Conference individual titles and at least 1 Conference team title by the time she graduates in May, and that is just based on her school accomplishments!!

Carter Smith is set to play lacrosse at Wagner College. Carter earned 2nd Team All-State and 2nd-Team All-Conference honors last year as a midfielder for the Raiders, who were also the 2024 VISAA D2 State Runner-up, as well as the 2024 BRAC Conference Runner-up. Aside from his prowess on the lacrosse field for the Raiders, Carter has also been a part of numerous outside lacrosse clubs including Team British Columbia, where he was on the All-Star team; Fusion West and Valley Select.

Thomas Greer will continue his lacrosse career at Randolph-Macon. He’s a three-time VISAA D2 State Champion (2023, 2022, 2021) with the Raiders despite only beginning his lacrosse career in the 8th grade. Now a starting midfielder for the Raiders, Thomas has also played travel lacrosse with Amped Lax and Valley Select.

From the football program, quarterback Brock Miles will take his talents to Bridgewater College. Brock went 19-4 overall, earned 2nd-Team All-State honors twice, 1st-Team All-Conference once and led the team to both the VISAA D2 State and BRAC Conference Football Championship titles in 2023 and this past season to the 2024 VISAA D2 Football State Runner-up. Brock was also on the Raiders 2022 VISAA D2 State and Conference Football Championship team that went an astounding 11-1 that season, as well.

This group is no stranger to success, with multiple state championships earned throughout their high school careers. Their commitment marks the next chapter in their already impressive athletic journeys.