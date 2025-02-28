1st and 10 Trophy Tour: Lord Botetourt’s Quinten Jones

DALEVILLE, Va. – The 1st and 10 Trophy Tour goes to Daleville to honor a two-way player that showed up in a big way.

It was in week 8 against William Byrd when Quinten Jones played his part on both sides of the ball. The junior carried the ball 15 times for 80 yards. But an even bigger presence on defense--12 tackles, 2 pass break ups and 3 interceptions, the last one sealed the win for the Cavaliers.

“Well, putting all the work in, it felt like it was worth it at that point and also him helping me get to this part of my life,” said Jones. “I wouldn’t be the man I am today without him.”

“You know, my philosophy is I want our guys to execute over and over and over again physically and create doubt in your mind about who you are,” said Lord Botetourt head coach Jamie Harless. “Also, to try to put you at a technical disadvantage, to even create more doubt in your mind about who you are and why you’re out there on Friday night.”