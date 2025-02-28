Foul Check Episode 24: Men’s College Basketball with Liberty head coach Ritchie McKay

March is here, which means Brooke and Eric are in the thick of basketball season.

Liberty men’s head basketball coach Ritchie McKay joins the podcast to talk about NIL, the culture he’s built at Liberty, and how mid-major teams are the moment in college hoops.

Brooke and Eric also chat about local high schools making noise in their respective tournaments, other colleges around the area, and space.

Listen here:

