Foul Check Episode 24: Men’s College Basketball with Liberty head coach Ritchie McKay

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Foul Check, Sports

March is here, which means Brooke and Eric are in the thick of basketball season.

Liberty men’s head basketball coach Ritchie McKay joins the podcast to talk about NIL, the culture he’s built at Liberty, and how mid-major teams are the moment in college hoops.

Brooke and Eric also chat about local high schools making noise in their respective tournaments, other colleges around the area, and space.

Listen here:

You can find us on the following platforms: Spotify | Stitcher | Pandora | Apple

Have an idea of what you want us to talk about next? Click here to let us know!

Foul Check is a sports podcast from WSLS, hosted by Brooke Leonard and Eric Johnson. Our amazing sports team takes your questions, big and small, and brings them to local and national experts in the sports world.

Episodes will drop every other Friday!

Questions? Comments? Concerns? Email them to foulcheck@wsls.com

Brooke Leonard is the newest addition to the 10 Sports team, joining in June 2019.

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

