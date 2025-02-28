Skip to main content
Rain icon
43º
Join Insider

Sports

Virginia Tech women fall to Boston College 92-89 in OT

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Tags: College Sports, Women's College Basketball, Virginia Tech Hokies, Boston College Eagles, ACC Women's Basketball
Virginia Tech Basketball (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – In what was a back-and-forth game Thursday night, Virginia Tech found itself on the wrong end of a 92-89 overtime decision with Boston College.

Carys Baker led all scorers with 24 points and 8 rebounds and while the Hokies held a slim lead late in regulation, the Eagles found a way to force overtime behind Dontavia Waggoner.

Recommended Videos

In overtime the Hokies put up a fight but the Eagles outscored them with Kaylah Ivey sinking the decisive three pointer.

With the win, Boston College earned a berth into next weeks ACC Women’s Tournament in Greensboro. With the loss, Virginia Tech takes what many believe is a massive blow to its NCAA Tournament resume. The Hokies will close out the regular season at Clemson on Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Eric Johnson headshot

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

email

facebook

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS