No. 17 Virginia Tech opens ‘Hokie Invite’ with big bats

SALEM, Va. – Friday was opening day of a jam packed weekend at the newly renovated Moyer Sports Complex--the Hokie Invite. Seven division one softball programs are in Salem for the next 3 days.

The host, No. 17 Virginia Tech played a doubleheader with Villanova. Game one was quite the opener. On the defensive side, some great flashes of the glove.

Jordan Lynch plays third base, also known as the the hot corner, for a reason. She snagged a sharp grounder right at the base and turned the out at second base. Snags it and turns the out at second base.

Not to be outdone, Cori McMillan had a sweet diving catch in foul territory to end the top of the second inning.

In the bottom of the inning, the Hokies offense cranked out 8 runs. Emma Mazzarone started things off with a three-run home run to right center field.

In the same frame, Jayden Jones sent one deep as well. Virginia Tech went on to hit a total of 8 home runs--tying a single game program record. It proved to be an 18-2 win with Sophie Kleiman being the beneficiary in the circle.

OTHER RESULTS FROM FRIDAY:

Virginia Tech def. Villanova 18-2 (Game One)

Villanova def. Virginia Tech 7-6 (Game Two)

Bucknell def. Radford 9-1 (Game One)

Penn State def. Radford 5-3 (Game Two)

Penn State def. Roberty Morris 18-6

James Madison def. Robert Morris 2-1 (Game One)

James Madison def. Bucknell 6-1 (Game Two)