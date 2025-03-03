2025 VHSL State wrestling roundup

ROANOKE, Va. – The 2025 VHSL State wrestling championships were held at six different sites across the state after inclement weather cancelled the tournament the week prior. It was a one-day event that had weigh ins early Saturday morning, and matches going well into the evening and early morning.

Team winners:

Class 1:

2nd - Rural Retreat

3rd - Grayson Co.

4th - Bath Co.

Class 2:

4th- Glenvar

Class 3:

2nd - Staunton River

5th - LCA

6th - Christiansburg

Individual state champions:

Class 1:

106 1st Place Match

Houston Bear (Rural Retreat) 34-0, So. over Colton Clevinger (Grundy) 27-12, So. (MD 9-0)

120 1st Place Match

126 1st Place Match

Caleb Thompson (Grayson County) 42-1, So. over Jack Hughes (Fort Chiswell) 25-7, Jr. (Fall 4:38)

144 1st Place Match

Chaz Penwright (Rural Retreat) 32-4, Jr. over Graham Pittman (Grundy) 22-9, Jr. (Dec 7-1)

150 1st Place Match

Aaron Peterson (Grayson County) 25-2, Sr. over Jackson Brockenbrough (Parry McCluer) 31-6, Sr. (Fall 5:18)

175 1st Place Match

John Smith (Giles High School) 37-6, Jr. over Brody Ford (Grundy) 26-5, Jr. (Dec 5-4) *first ever wrestling champion for Giles*

Class 2:

113 1st Place Match

Xaiden Wynn (James River (Buchanan)) 40-1, Sr. over Brayden Bunting (Poquoson) 25-9, Jr. (MD 12-3)

126 1st Place Match

Levi Wrght (Glenvar) 34-5, Fr. over Arnoldson Destine (Nandua) 24-5, Jr. (Fall 5:01)

165 1st Place Match

Taven Williams (Radford) 37-2, Sr. over Landon Yoder (Fort Defiance) 41-1, Sr. (MD 17-4)

175 1st Place Match

Cole Martin (Radford) 38-2, Jr. over Nathaniel Quiroz (Poquoson) 24-15, Jr. (MD 10-0)

190 1st Place Match

Chase Miller (Glenvar) 28-0, Sr. over Austin Conley (Poquoson) 30-10, Jr. (TF-1.5 1:39 (16-1))

Class 3:

113 1st Place Match

Graydon Martin (Staunton River) 25-4, Fr. over Jacob Buffum (Skyline) 45-5, So. (Dec 5-1)

120 1st Place Match

Darin Witcher (William Byrd) 32-5, Jr. over Warren Hicks (Northside) 18-5, Fr. (Fall 1:32)

144 1st Place Match

Brady Hand (Christiansburg) 28-5, Jr. over Elliott Crews (Liberty Christian Academy) 35-6, Fr. (Fall 2:31)

150 1st Place Match

Noah Nininger (Staunton River) 28-1, Sr. over Davis Henritze (Cave Spring) 28-6, Sr. (TF-1.5 2:18 (17-1))

165 1st Place Match

175 1st Place Match

Jake Robie (Christiansburg) 24-6, Jr. over Joey DiVello (Skyline) 36-6, Sr. (MD 10-2)

190 1st Place Match

Aidan Armbrust (Liberty Christian Academy) 33-2, Jr. over Riley Vinyard (Culpeper County) 35-3, Jr. (Fall 3:28)

215 1st Place Match

Landon Jobber-Spence (Staunton River) 28-4, Sr. over Keith Melton (Petersburg) 38-4, Sr. (TF-1.5 3:14 (18-1))

Class 4:

144 1st Place Match

Tharin Svetanant (Blacksburg) 34-4, So. over Colten Jones (Woodgrove) 37-4, Fr. (Dec 9-7)

175 1st Place Match