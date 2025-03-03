2025 VHSL State wrestling roundup

ROANOKE, Va. – The 2025 VHSL State wrestling championships were held at six different sites across the state after inclement weather cancelled the tournament the week prior. It was a one-day event that had weigh ins early Saturday morning, and matches going well into the evening and early morning.
Team winners:
Class 1:
2nd - Rural Retreat
3rd - Grayson Co.
4th - Bath Co.
Class 2:
4th- Glenvar
Class 3:
2nd - Staunton River
5th - LCA
6th - Christiansburg
Individual state champions:
Class 1:
106 1st Place Match
- Houston Bear (Rural Retreat) 34-0, So. over Colton Clevinger (Grundy) 27-12, So. (MD 9-0)
126 1st Place Match
- Caleb Thompson (Grayson County) 42-1, So. over Jack Hughes (Fort Chiswell) 25-7, Jr. (Fall 4:38)
144 1st Place Match
- Chaz Penwright (Rural Retreat) 32-4, Jr. over Graham Pittman (Grundy) 22-9, Jr. (Dec 7-1)
150 1st Place Match
- Aaron Peterson (Grayson County) 25-2, Sr. over Jackson Brockenbrough (Parry McCluer) 31-6, Sr. (Fall 5:18)
175 1st Place Match
- John Smith (Giles High School) 37-6, Jr. over Brody Ford (Grundy) 26-5, Jr. (Dec 5-4) *first ever wrestling champion for Giles*
Class 2:
113 1st Place Match
- Xaiden Wynn (James River (Buchanan)) 40-1, Sr. over Brayden Bunting (Poquoson) 25-9, Jr. (MD 12-3)
126 1st Place Match
- Levi Wrght (Glenvar) 34-5, Fr. over Arnoldson Destine (Nandua) 24-5, Jr. (Fall 5:01)
165 1st Place Match
- Taven Williams (Radford) 37-2, Sr. over Landon Yoder (Fort Defiance) 41-1, Sr. (MD 17-4)
175 1st Place Match
- Cole Martin (Radford) 38-2, Jr. over Nathaniel Quiroz (Poquoson) 24-15, Jr. (MD 10-0)
190 1st Place Match
- Chase Miller (Glenvar) 28-0, Sr. over Austin Conley (Poquoson) 30-10, Jr. (TF-1.5 1:39 (16-1))
Class 3:
113 1st Place Match
- Graydon Martin (Staunton River) 25-4, Fr. over Jacob Buffum (Skyline) 45-5, So. (Dec 5-1)
120 1st Place Match
- Darin Witcher (William Byrd) 32-5, Jr. over Warren Hicks (Northside) 18-5, Fr. (Fall 1:32)
144 1st Place Match
- Brady Hand (Christiansburg) 28-5, Jr. over Elliott Crews (Liberty Christian Academy) 35-6, Fr. (Fall 2:31)
150 1st Place Match
- Noah Nininger (Staunton River) 28-1, Sr. over Davis Henritze (Cave Spring) 28-6, Sr. (TF-1.5 2:18 (17-1))
175 1st Place Match
- Jake Robie (Christiansburg) 24-6, Jr. over Joey DiVello (Skyline) 36-6, Sr. (MD 10-2)
190 1st Place Match
- Aidan Armbrust (Liberty Christian Academy) 33-2, Jr. over Riley Vinyard (Culpeper County) 35-3, Jr. (Fall 3:28)
215 1st Place Match
- Landon Jobber-Spence (Staunton River) 28-4, Sr. over Keith Melton (Petersburg) 38-4, Sr. (TF-1.5 3:14 (18-1))
Class 4:
144 1st Place Match
- Tharin Svetanant (Blacksburg) 34-4, So. over Colten Jones (Woodgrove) 37-4, Fr. (Dec 9-7)
175 1st Place Match
- Damon Trent (Jefferson Forest) 40-1, Sr. over Kenneth Hamilton (Gloucester) 41-7, So. (Inj. 0:26)