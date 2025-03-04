Bruins trade big forward Trent Frederic to the Oilers in a 3-team deal with the Devils

Boston Bruins center Trent Frederic (11) is congratulated after his goal against the Minnesota Wild during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The defending Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers made their first big move ahead of the NHL trade deadline Tuesday, acquiring hard-nosed forward Trent Frederic from the Boston Bruins.

Edmonton sent a 2025 second- and a 2026 fourth-round pick and prospect Max Wanner to Boston for the 6-foot-3, 220-pounder, with the Bruins retaining half of Frederic's $2.3 million salary. The New Jersey Devils retained another quarter and received the rights to unsigned draft pick Shane Lachance from the Oilers and Petr Hauser from the Bruins in return.

Trading Frederic is the first sell-off by the Bruins, who are three-quarters of the way through an underachieving season but remain among the playoff contenders vying for the final couple of spots in the Eastern Conference. Captain Brad Marchand, like Frederic, is a pending free agent, though he has said he would like to play his entire career with Boston and also was injured last weekend and is considered week to week.

Getting Frederic, 27, provides Edmonton some much-needed toughness with the aim of helping Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and company make another long playoff run this spring, a year after reaching Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final and losing to Florida. Frederic, also week to week with a lower-body injury after getting hurt Feb. 25 against Toronto, has 15 points and 44 penalty minutes in 57 games this season.

In addition to adding Frederic at a bargain cap hit of $575,000 — under the league minimum — the Oilers also got depth forward Max Jones in this deal. Jones is a veteran of 265 NHL games, mostly with Anaheim, and got into seven this year with Boston while spending most of his time in the minors with the Providence Bruins of the American Hockey League.

The deadline is Friday at 3 p.m. EST. Mikko Rantanen, already traded once from Colorado to Carolina as part of a three-team deal in late January, is among the big-name stars who could move, along with Brock Nelson of the New York Islanders and any number of players from the Pittsburgh Penguins and cross-state rival Philadelphia Flyers.

One player who seemingly now will not be on the move is Jake Evans, who signed a four-year, $11.4 million contract extension to remain with the Montreal Canadiens beyond this season. The reigning Cup champion Panthers also extended forward Jesper Boqvist through 2027.

