FRANTIC ENDING: Virginia, Floyd Co. game ends abruptly

ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday night’s start to state tournament basketball play included fierce match-ups that carried lots of emotion. That included the Class 2 state quarterfinals game between Virginia High School and Floyd County High School.

The game was a back-and-forth affair late in the game, resulting in overtime. It was during overtime when the Bearcats received three consecutive technical fouls. After that, the referees decided to end the game with Floyd County leading 57-52 with 51 seconds remaining.

But that’s when tensions boiled over for one Virginia High School fan who appeared to rush to the court before being met by law enforcement and other school officials.

With the Buffaloes in the lead at the time, they won the game 57-52 and have advanced to the state semifinals.