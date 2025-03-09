Bowling Green hires former NFL star running back Eddie George as coach

FILE - Eddie George accepts the 18th annual National Civil Rights Museum Sports Legacy Award along with fellow honorees Gary Payton, Luol Deng, and Nancy Leiberman before the 21st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Game between the Phoenix Suns and the Memphis Grizzlies, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File)

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – Bowling Green hired former NFL running back and Tennessee State coach Eddie George on Sunday as the Falcons' head coach.

George was a four-time NFL Pro Bowl running back and an All-Pro, and was the 1996 AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after winning the 1995 Heisman Trophy at Ohio State.

George was the head coach the last four years at Tennessee State, where he was named the Big South-Ohio Valley Conference Coach of the Year last season. George led the Tigers to a share of the league championship and a berth in the Football Championship Series playoffs. He also was a runner-up for the Eddie Robinson National Coach of the Year award.

He's the 21st head coach in Falcons' history and replaces Scot Loeffler, who left Bowling Green after six seasons to become the Philadelphia Eagles' quarterbacks coach.

Bowling Green President Rodney K. Rogers said George has embraced innovation and growth throughought his career, both in and out of football.

“Eddie is uniquely positioned to bring this mindset to our football program, leveraging our momentum and generating excitement in this shifting landscape of collegiate sports,” Rogers said in a statement. "In addition to his experience as a successful DI head coach, Eddie brings a deep understanding of holistic student-athlete development both in sport and in life, and we are excited for his leadership of this program.”

In his career, George has been an actor who appeared on Broadway in New York, along with other business interests. He also has taught as an adjunct professor at his alma mater Ohio State and Vanderbilt University. George interviewed with the NFL's Chicago Bears for their head coach opening in January.

He took over Tennessee State with the Tigers averaging just three wins a year over the previous four seasons. He led them to consecutive winning records in 2023 and 2024 for the first time since 2016-17. Tennessee State went 9-3 in 2024 for the most wins since 2013 and a No. 19 ranking nationally. He is 24-22 as a head coach.

“I am overwhelmed with excitement and joy for the possibilities this opportunity holds,” George said. "I’m also thrilled to be back in the great state of Ohio, where I played my college football. I look forward to meeting the team, the coaches, everyone in the athletics department and everyone in the BGSU and Bowling Green community.”

George spent the 2004 season with the Dallas Cowboys before retiring in 2006. He finished with 10,441 yards rushing with 268 catches for 2,227 yards and had 78 total touchdowns. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2011. His wife Tamara “Taj” George is a member of the group Sisters with Voices (SWV) and they have two sons.

Tennessee State athletic director Mikki Allen thanked George for the foundation he laid as they start a new search. Allen is handling interim coach duties until George's replacement is hired.

