Andrew Rohde makes a pass for Virginia in the ACC Tournament vs. Georgia Tech

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – At the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Charlotte, No. 9 Virginia is tied with No. 8 Georgia Tech 25-25 at halftime.

The Cavaliers were led by Isaac McKneely’s 11 points, 4 three pointers, in the first half. The Yellow Jackers were led by Bay Ndongo’s 10 points.

Both teams have had a rough shooting performance thus far, Cavaliers just 30 percent while Georgia Tech hasn’t been much better at just 39 percent from the field.