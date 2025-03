Bills agree to sign edge rusher Joey Bosa to 1-year, $12.6 million contract, AP source says

FILE - Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa (97) drinks water before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sept. 8, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – The Buffalo Bills turned to Joey Bosa to fill their pass-rush needs, agreeing to a one-year, $12.6 million contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday night.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the agreement won’t be official until the NFL’s new business year begins on Wednesday. ESPN.com first reported the deal.

Bosa joins the Bills after the team cut Von Miller on Sunday to free up salary-cap space.

Bosa was the NFL’s defensive rookie of the year after being selected by the Chargers with the No. 3 pick in the 2016 draft out of Ohio State. He played nine seasons with the franchise before being cut last week, also for salary-cap reasons.

At 29, Bosa is six years younger than Miller, though his production has dwindled because of injuries. Bosa’s 72 sacks are tied for 10th most since 2016, but he’s combined for only 14 over the past three seasons.

He played in 14 games with nine starts last season after agreeing to restructure his contract. But Bosa battled hip and back injuries, and his five sacks were his fewest in the six seasons during which he has played at least 12 games.

Bosa played 14 games total in 2022 and ’23 due to groin and foot injuries.

