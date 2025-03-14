Foul Check Episode 25: A-10 hoops and the Big Dance with Richmond’s Nolan Knight

March continues as Eric is on the road in Charlotte for the ACC Tournament, allowing 10 News’ Kelly Marsh to cohost with Brooke.

They are joined by Richmond Sports Director Nolan Knight to discuss college basketball happenings on the other side of the state, high school hoops coming to a close at VCU, and potential Big Dance contenders.

Brooke and Kelly chat about Fred Again, crying at basketball games, and Kelly’s sleeper team in the tournament.

