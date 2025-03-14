Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
47º
Join Insider

Sports

Foul Check Episode 25: A-10 hoops and the Big Dance with Richmond’s Nolan Knight

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Foul Check, Sports

March continues as Eric is on the road in Charlotte for the ACC Tournament, allowing 10 News’ Kelly Marsh to cohost with Brooke.

They are joined by Richmond Sports Director Nolan Knight to discuss college basketball happenings on the other side of the state, high school hoops coming to a close at VCU, and potential Big Dance contenders.

Brooke and Kelly chat about Fred Again, crying at basketball games, and Kelly’s sleeper team in the tournament.

Listen here:

You can find us on the following platforms: Spotify | Stitcher | Pandora | Apple

Have an idea of what you want us to talk about next? Click here to let us know!

Foul Check is a sports podcast from WSLS, hosted by Brooke Leonard and Eric Johnson. Our amazing sports team takes your questions, big and small, and brings them to local and national experts in the sports world.

Episodes will drop every other Friday!

Questions? Comments? Concerns? Email them to foulcheck@wsls.com

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Brooke Leonard headshot

Brooke Leonard is the newest addition to the 10 Sports team, joining in June 2019.

email

facebook

twitter

Eric Johnson headshot

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

email

facebook

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS