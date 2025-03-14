Skip to main content
Luka Doncic won't play Friday in Denver, joining LeBron James on Lakers' injury list

Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers' Luka Doncic tries to get past Milwaukee Bucks' Kyle Kuzma during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) (Morry Gash, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DENVER – Luka Doncic won't play against the Denver Nuggets on Friday night, joining LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers' lengthy list of unavailable players.

The Lakers ruled the star guard out on the second night of back-to-back games because of left calf injury management and a right ankle sprain.

Doncic had his highest-scoring game with the Lakers on Thursday, scoring 45 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in a 126-106 loss in Milwaukee.

James is missing his third straight game with a left groin strain and has already returned to Los Angeles along with Rui Hachimura (left patellar tendinopathy) and Jaxson Hayes (bruised right knee.)

Also, Dorian Finney-Smith and Gabe Vincent are both listed as doubtful to rest left ankle injuries.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

