F1 British driver Bearman off-track again Saturday in practice session for Australian GP

Haas driver Oliver Bearman of Britain steers his car during the third practice session at the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Heath McKinley )

MELBOURNE – Haas rookie Oliver Bearman halted final practice Saturday for Sunday's Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix just four minutes into the session, with the British driver bringing out the red flags after he lost control of his car and buried it in the gravel on turn 11 on the Albert Park circuit.

It was the second on-track incident for the 19-year old Bearman this weekend, with the Haas driver going into the wall at the exit of the turn 9/10 chicane during opening practice on Friday. That forced him to sit out the second session with his car stuck in the pits needing repairs.

Australia is Bearman’s fourth F1 weekend after strong stand-in performances last year, including for Ferrari in Saudi Arabia, and Azerbaijan and Brazil for Haas. In Baku last year, the Brit became the first driver to have scored points for two different teams in his first two races.

Qualifying for Sunday's race was scheduled for later Saturday.

