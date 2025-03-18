Skip to main content
Dodgers' star Freeman scratched from lineup with left rib discomfort before opening day vs. Cubs

David Brandt

Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers first base Freddie Freeman stands by the base in the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Yomiuri Giants in Tokyo, Japan, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17), of Japan, talks with Freddie Freeman, left, during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Hanshin Tigers' Takumu Nakano, left, slides into first base next to Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman during the fifth inning in an MLB Japan Series exhibition baseball game, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

TOKYO – Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman was scratched from the starting lineup with left rib discomfort before the season opener against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night at the Tokyo Dome.

Freeman was originally in the lineup, batting third and playing first base. The eight-time All-Star hit .282 with 22 homers and 89 RBIs last season.

The Dodgers shuffled the lineup without Freeman, moving Kike Hernandez to first base and putting Michael Conforto in left field.

The Dodgers and Cubs are playing a two-game series in Japan to open the season. Shortstop Mookie Betts is also out because of an illness.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

